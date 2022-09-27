KC Chiefs release local product Elijah Lee, sign new backup kicker to practice squad

The Chiefs tweaked their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tuesday move came at the expensive of a local former high school standout who went on to star at K-State.

The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee as a vested veteran, according to Tuesday’s NFL Transactions report. The former Blue Springs High star is now a free agent and is free to sign with another team. The Chiefs could also elect to bring back Lee to their practice squad.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal during the offseason. He was among the roster cuts in late August when the Chiefs established their initial 53-player roster for the regular season, but he returned the next day to the practice squad.

The Chiefs elevated Lee from the practice squad to their active roster in Week 1, and then activated him to the active roster again in Week 2. Lee had appeared in all three regular-season games this season, contributing mostly on special teams, where he logged 66 snaps.

Lee, 26, originally entered the entered the league in 2017 as a seventh-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent time with the Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns before joining the Chiefs.

The release of Lee leaves an open spot on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster, which includes just four linebackers: Nick Bolton, Darius Harris and rookies Leo Chenal and Jack Cochrane. Willie Gay Jr. has three games remaining in his four-game suspension.

In other roster-related news, the Chiefs are signing kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star. ESPN first reported the news of Wright’s signing.

Wright replaces Matt Ammendola, whose practice squad contract was terminated Monday after he missed an extra point and field goal in the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Wright provides insurance while Harrison Butker continues to recover from a left-ankle sprain.

The Chiefs also signed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton to their practice squad, according to the NFL Transactions report. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound Broughton entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2021 and the 2022 offseason before being waived in late July.