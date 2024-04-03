KC Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice makes Instagram statement on 6-car crash in Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has made a statement in which he accepts responsibility for his role in a six-car freeway crash in Dallas on Saturday.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice said in a message posted Wednesday to his Instagram account. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice just posted this to his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/x8Bize87KK — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) April 3, 2024

The message comes four days after the crash. Rice was leasing a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that authorities say was one of two speeding cars that caused the accident. The other car, a Corvette, is owned by Rice.

Rice leased the Lamborghini from a Dallas car rental company for $1,750 per day and would have been the only person allowed to drive the car. It remains unclear who was driving the two vehicles.

The occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene of the accident, with cars strewn about the multi-lane highway, without providing information or checking on occupants in other vehicles — some of whom reported injuries.

Dallas police have not confirmed that Rice was driving, or even inside, either of the two high-end cars that appeared, via dashcam video, to have instigated the pileup.

When reached on Wednesday, the Chiefs had no comment on Rice’s situation. The NFL is monitoring the matter, per a Tuesday tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rice, who played at SMU, is coming off a stellar rookie season with the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.

Jesse Newell contributed to this story.