KC Chiefs’ Rashee Rice turns himself in to Glenn Heights PD in Dallas hit-and-run crash

Kansas City Chiefs football player Rashee Rice turned himself in to authorities Thursday after Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for him in a hit-and-run crash that injured four people, according to police records.

Rice turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department on Thursday and was transferred to a regional jail in DeSoto. He faces eight charges: six counts of collision causing bodily injury, one count of collision causing serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault.

Two vehicles rented by Rice were involved in the March 30 crash, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, according to his attorney and police. The crash injured at least four people, sending two to the hospital.

Another man, 21-year-old Theodore Knox, is also facing the same eight charges resulting from the crash, according to police.

Knox was driving the Corvette, while Rice was driving the Lamborghini, police said. Knox, who goes by Teddy, is a cornerback on the Southern Methodist University Mustangs’ football team roster.

Knox was suspended from the SMU football team after authorities in Dallas announced the charges, according to media reports.

Four passengers who were in the two luxury sports cars won’t be charged, police said.

A police report obtained by WFAA-TV said 10.8 grams of suspected marijuana — less than an ounce — was found in the Lamborghini, but no charges have been announced in connection with the marijuana.

The crash happened on North Central Expressway near University Boulevard around 6:25 p.m., according to police. The Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane of the highway when both drivers lost control and Rice veered onto the shoulder and hit the median wall, investigators have said. The Lamborghini and Corvette struck four other vehicles in a chain-reaction crash, police said.

After the crash, everyone in the two speeding vehicles got out in the middle of the highway and fled, according to Dallas police. Dash-camera video obtained by WFAA showed the crash happening.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. He turned himself in to authorities Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas that injured four people.

Texas State Sen. Royce West, Rice’s attorney, declined to answer a reporter’s question at an April 4 news conference about why Rice and others with him left the scene of the crash. West repeated several times that Rice’s life and career shouldn’t be defined by this incident, which he called a mistake.

“Here you have a young man, 23 years old, never been involved in anything like this,” West said. “People were injured, his heart goes out to them, and he’s watching his whole life play out in the media … and then his career also, but basically his whole life. Again, don’t judge him just based on this incident.”

Rice, who also played football for Richland High School in North Texas, said in a statement on Instagram last week, “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”