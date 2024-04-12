KC Chiefs’ Rashee Rice surrenders to police in Texas in connection with car crash

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was taken into police custody in Texas on Thursday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash last month in Dallas.

Rice turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas, per an online record. Bond was set at $5,000 for each of the eight charges filed against him Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department for a total of surety bond of $40,000.

Those charges include six counts of collision involving bodily injury. There is also one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury.

The count of aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, while the count of collision involving serious bodily injury is a third-degree felony.

Rice’s attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, told reporters last week the Chiefs receiver was driving a leased Lamborghini that, along with a Corvette that Rice reportedly owns, appeared to be racing on a freeway on March 30. One of the vehicles lost control, leading to a six-vehicle crash in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department said the driver of the Corvette at the time of the collision is 21-year-old Theodore Knox. He faces the same charges as Rice. Knox is a member of the SMU football team. Knox was suspended from the team on Thursday.

Rice, who played at SMU, was chosen by the Chiefs in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

During the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl LVIII championship, he added 26 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown.

Rice is a North Richland Hills, Texas native.