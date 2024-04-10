KC Chiefs’ Rashee Rice faces 8 charges after Dallas crash; arrest warrant issued

Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice on Wednesday in connection with a six-car freeway crash last month in that Texas city.

Rice faces eight charges in the case, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Dallas Police Department. There are six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault.

Rice’s attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, told reporters last week the Chiefs receiver was driving a leased Lamborghini that, along with a Corvette that Rice reportedly owns, appeared to be racing and cause the crash.

The driver of the Corvette at the time of the collision is 21-year-old Theodore Knox, per the Dallas Police Department news release. He faces the same charges as Rice.

Rice played at SMU, and a Teddy Knox is listed on the Mustangs’ 2024 football roster.

According to the Dallas Morning News, six passengers in the two cars will not face charges. The Dallas P.D. release said Rice and Knox were not yet in custody.

The Star reported last week that 10.8 grams of marijuana were found in the Lamborghini had Rice had been driving at the time of the crash.

A Chiefs playbook and a $16,500 check also were recovered from the scene.

The Star’s Nathan Pilling contributed to this story