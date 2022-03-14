KC Chiefs can negotiate with pending NFL free agents now: follow along via this tracker

The NFL’s open-negotiation period — the league’s window for “legal tampering” — officially opened Monday at 11 a.m. Central time.

For the next two days, the Chiefs and the NFL’s 31 other teams are allowed to negotiate with agents for pending unrestricted free agents around the league.

Deals can be agreed upon during this time, but they cannot be finalized until after Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time, the start of the NFL’s new calendar year.

The Chiefs can also seek to re-sign their own pending free agents, such as safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Charvarius Ward, during this time.

The Chiefs have work to do behind the scenes before Wednesday afternoon arrives. As of Monday morning, they were $5.9 million over the salary cap, according to the NFLPA Public Salary Cap Report, and must rectify that by the time free agency begins.

The salary cap for 2022 is set at $208.2 million. That’s a $25.7 million increase from 2021. To gain cap relief, the Chiefs can look to restructure contracts on their current roster.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who carries a $26.3 million cap hit, is a prime candidate for a reworked deal.

“That’s certainly a high number, and we’ll have to work on that,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said recently.

In the meantime, the two-day window for open negotiations continues with or without the Chiefs engaging in the league-wide frenzy.

Here’s a look at what has transpired so far, specific to the Chiefs and their needs, as players around the league are released elsewhere and linked to the Chiefs:

Running back Darrel Williams will test the market. The Chiefs and Williams’ camp attempted to work on a deal to keep the rusher in Kansas City before the start of the open-negotiation period but couldn’t reach an agreement, a source familiar with the situation told The Star.

The Packers on Monday released linebacker tackle Billy Turner and linebacker Za’Darius Smith, and both players could be fits in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are among the teams thought to be interested in wide receiver Jarvis Landry, if the Cleveland Browns release him, according to the NFL Network.

The Chiefs are interested in Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to multiple reports. Robinson, who will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday afternoon, played for Matt Nagy in Chicago and totaled 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past four seasons.

Also, colleague Sam McDowell on Monday wrote about what he believes the Chiefs should do with each of their 22 in-house free agents.