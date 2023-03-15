KC Chiefs lose safety Juan Thornhill to Cleveland Browns, but an able successor awaits

The Chiefs won’t have safety Juan Thornhill in their defensive backfield next season.

Thornhill has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year deal worth up to $21 million, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Wednesday evening with The Star.

Thornhill cashed in after posting career-high figures in multiple statistical categories, including tackles (71), passes defensed (9) and quarterback hits (2). He also recordes his first career sack in 2022 and tied a career high with three interceptions.

The 6-foot, 203-pound Thornhill originally joined the Chiefs in 2019 out of Virginia as a second-round pick. He went to appear in 65 games with 52 starts, totaling 161 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits, eight interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

While the Chiefs lose a starting safety, they appear to be equipped to deal with it. They used a second-round draft pick last year on safety Bryan Cook, who’s now a plug-and-play option alongside Justin Reid.

Thornhill becomes the fifth member of the Chiefs’ 2022 Super Bowl-winning team to sign with another franchise, joining right tackle Andrew Wylie (Commanders), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots), fullback Michael Burton (Broncos) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (Saints).

The NFL Network first reported the news on Thornhill.