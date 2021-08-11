KC Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone in hand, source says

The Kansas City Chiefs are without backup guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for the short term.

Duvernay-Tardif, who suffered a right-hand injury in practice last week, has a broken bone and is out 4-6 weeks, a source confirmed Tuesday night with The Star.

While the timeline suggests that Duvernay-Tardif won’t be available for preseason games, he projects to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.

The veteran offensive lineman has been sporting a brace on his right at training camp and hasn’t participated in four straight practices.

Duvernay-Tardif, who started at right guard from 2015-19, opted out of the 2020 season and used his medical degree to assist on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since returning to the Chiefs during June’s mandatory minicamp, the 30-year-old Duvernay-Tardif has worked with the second-team offense as a backup to rookie Trey Smith, who appears to have a virtual hammer lock on the starting right guard position.

The Chiefs are also without offensive lineman Kyle Long, who suffered a knee injury during organized activities. Long’s absence and continued presence on the physically unable to perform list allowed Smith, the Chiefs’ sixth-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, to emerge.

The NFL Network first reported the news on Duvernay-Tardif.