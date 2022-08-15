KC Chiefs’ initial cuts include a surprise; Reid gives update on Blake Bell’s injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Blake BellLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andy ReidAmerican football player and coach
- Justin ReidLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Harrison ButkerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Travis KelceLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Noah GrayLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jody FortsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Lucas NiangLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Chiefs’ road to their initial 53-player roster officially began Monday with some moves that included a surprise.
Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was among four players waived before the league-wide deadline of 85 players on the offseason roster of 3 p.m. Central time Tuesday.
The Chiefs traded for Johnson in early May by sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in a move meant to bolster Kansas City’s defensive backs group in the wake of late April’s NFL Draft.
His departure, however, speaks volumes on how the Chiefs see their young cornerbacks, which includes 2022 draft picks Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson.
“It says you have trust,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “We have to get better, but we do see the potential there for that. So, I think that’s important.”
The move to waive Johnson also comes a week after the Chiefs parted ways with veteran cornerback Deandre Baker, but both players’ chances to make the Chiefs’ roster appeared in danger as training camp progressed.
Johnson and Baker spent a majority of camp practices over the past two weeks working with the backups, while Johnson saw limited action with 15 snaps in the preseason opener.
Nevertheless, Reid believes the 26-year-old Johnson’s versatile skill set to play cornerback and safety will land him an opportunity elsewhere.
“Lonnie will hook on with somebody else,” Reid said. “It gives him a chance to get to another team and do his thing there.”
In addition to Johnson, the Chiefs waived wide receiver Gary Jennings, wide receiver Omar Bayless and offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk. Jennings (concussion) and Bayless (back) were waived with injury designations, meaning they will revert to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list if they clear waivers.
With the waiver moves and the official signing of defensive tackle Danny Shelton, the Chiefs’ roster stands at 87 players, meaning two more moves are coming within the next day.
BELL UPDATE
Tight end Blake Bell, who suffered a hip flexor injury in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, did not practice Monday.
Reid said Bell’s injury, which didn’t involve contact, was not related to the field conditions at Soldier Field and occurred on Bell’s 5-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.
“It actually happened there,” Reid said. “He felt like he could still go and he went back in, then he went down.”
Bell plays a large role in the Chiefs’ 12-personnel package (one running back, two tight ends) as the complementary blocking piece to Travis Kelce’s receiving. The Chiefs also used Bell in trick-play situations last season, notably for quarterback sneaks.
The Chiefs have depth at the tight end position to get through training camp with Kelce, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson, Matt Bushman and Jordan Franks, and don’t appear in a rush to get Bell back on the field until he’s fully recovered.
“We’ll see how that whole thing goes,” Reid said.
PARTICIPATION REPORT
In addition to Bell, the Chiefs were without punter Tommie Townsend, whom Reid said was excused to attend to family matters.
Kicker Harrison Butker left practice early with what Reid called a “sore ankle.”
Tackle Lucas Niang (knee) remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Safety Zayne Anderson, whose shoulder injury prevented him from playing in Saturday’s preseason opener, returned to practice Monday.
OBSERVATIONS
With Butker leaving practice, safety Justin Reid took over the kicking role for field goal drills during the special teams period. Reid, who drilled an extra point during Saturday’s preseason opener, looked comfortable while booting 7-of-9 kicks through the uprights. His only mishaps occurred on the first kick, which bounced off an upright, while his last kick from 40 yards sailed wide right. Safety Juan Thornhill handed the holding duty with Townsend not practicing.
Reid also made his mark on defense, running down tight end Noah Gray from behind during a drill to knock the ball loose. While the football bounced harmlessly out of bounds, Gray’s fumble prompted one of the Chiefs coaching staff members to holler out: “Protect the ball!”
Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco continues to put a hammer lock on his roster position. He turned in a strong performance during one-on-one drills against the linebackers with two head-turning catches, including a leaping catch over Jack Cochran. The plays drew “Oohhs” and “Ahhs” from the crowd, followed by loud applause.
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, whom the Chiefs officially announced Monday as signed, made his debut and made the most of his limited snaps with disruptive plays during 9-on-7 drills. In two of the three snaps, Shelton was in the backfield, easily shedding blocks. Shelton participated in one repetition during one-on-one drills against the offensive line before heading up the hill as part of the acclimation process. “He got some good work in,” Reid said of Shelton.
Offensive tackle Darin Kinnard, the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, continues to work with the third- and fourth-team units.