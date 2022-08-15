KC Chiefs’ initial cuts include a surprise; Reid gives update on Blake Bell’s injury

The Chiefs’ road to their initial 53-player roster officially began Monday with some moves that included a surprise.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was among four players waived before the league-wide deadline of 85 players on the offseason roster of 3 p.m. Central time Tuesday.

The Chiefs traded for Johnson in early May by sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in a move meant to bolster Kansas City’s defensive backs group in the wake of late April’s NFL Draft.

His departure, however, speaks volumes on how the Chiefs see their young cornerbacks, which includes 2022 draft picks Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson.

“It says you have trust,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “We have to get better, but we do see the potential there for that. So, I think that’s important.”

The move to waive Johnson also comes a week after the Chiefs parted ways with veteran cornerback Deandre Baker, but both players’ chances to make the Chiefs’ roster appeared in danger as training camp progressed.

Johnson and Baker spent a majority of camp practices over the past two weeks working with the backups, while Johnson saw limited action with 15 snaps in the preseason opener.

Nevertheless, Reid believes the 26-year-old Johnson’s versatile skill set to play cornerback and safety will land him an opportunity elsewhere.

“Lonnie will hook on with somebody else,” Reid said. “It gives him a chance to get to another team and do his thing there.”

In addition to Johnson, the Chiefs waived wide receiver Gary Jennings, wide receiver Omar Bayless and offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk. Jennings (concussion) and Bayless (back) were waived with injury designations, meaning they will revert to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list if they clear waivers.

With the waiver moves and the official signing of defensive tackle Danny Shelton, the Chiefs’ roster stands at 87 players, meaning two more moves are coming within the next day.

BELL UPDATE

Tight end Blake Bell, who suffered a hip flexor injury in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, did not practice Monday.

Reid said Bell’s injury, which didn’t involve contact, was not related to the field conditions at Soldier Field and occurred on Bell’s 5-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

“It actually happened there,” Reid said. “He felt like he could still go and he went back in, then he went down.”

Bell plays a large role in the Chiefs’ 12-personnel package (one running back, two tight ends) as the complementary blocking piece to Travis Kelce’s receiving. The Chiefs also used Bell in trick-play situations last season, notably for quarterback sneaks.

The Chiefs have depth at the tight end position to get through training camp with Kelce, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson, Matt Bushman and Jordan Franks, and don’t appear in a rush to get Bell back on the field until he’s fully recovered.

“We’ll see how that whole thing goes,” Reid said.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

In addition to Bell, the Chiefs were without punter Tommie Townsend, whom Reid said was excused to attend to family matters.

Kicker Harrison Butker left practice early with what Reid called a “sore ankle.”

Tackle Lucas Niang (knee) remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Safety Zayne Anderson, whose shoulder injury prevented him from playing in Saturday’s preseason opener, returned to practice Monday.

OBSERVATIONS