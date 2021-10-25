KC Chiefs’ flight home after blowout was quiet, but maybe not for reasons you’d expect

The Chiefs’ flight home from Nashville late Sunday afternoon was as quiet as you might expect. They’d just been hammered 27-3 by the Tennessee Titans, after all.

But the airplane ride wasn’t necessarily quiet for reasons you’d expect.

The Chiefs weren’t sulking. They were studying, coach Andy Reid said Monday.

“On the plane, all the guys have these iPads,” Reid said. “They all had the game on — they were looking at the game. This was focus on trying to get better and curious to see what went wrong.”

The flight wasn’t long enough to review all the disasters. The Chiefs would have needed to cross time zones for that. But three giveaways, nine penalties, falling behind 27-0 at halftime and no touchdowns for the first time in a regular season game with Patrick Mahomes is a good start.

Reid said he saw the right response on the flight and expects to see that approach carry into practice this week as the Chiefs prepare for a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium.

“That normally tells you you have a pretty strong locker room, and that’s what we need right now,” Reid said. “We need that right now. We need strong coaching and a good, solid, strong locker room.

“Guys want to do the right thing. We have to make sure we’re putting them in the right position to do it, and when they’re put there they execute it the right way.”