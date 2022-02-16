KC Chiefs cornerback wanted in connection with Alvin Kamara beating in Vegas: report

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons reportedly is wanted by Las Vegas police in connection with a beating involving Saints running back Alvin Kamara that left a man unconscious and with a fracture to his face.

According to News3LV, Lammons is “a wanted suspect” in the beating that took place Feb. 5 in a hotel on the Las Vegas strip. That was the day before the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kamara was arrested shortly after the Pro Bowl, which was played on Feb. 6.

News3lv.com said arrest warrants were issued for three men, including Lammons, and Las Vegas police announced the other two men had turned themselves in.

“An arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police alleges that three others joined Kamara in stomping on the man’s face, chest and legs, though their names were redacted from publicly released versions of the report,” News3 reported.

“The report states the man suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye that may require surgery along with marks on his body.”

The Chiefs are aware of the situation and have no comment at this time, a team spokesman on Wednesday told The Star.

Lammons, 26, completed his second season with the Chiefs in 2021, appearing in 12 games, mostly on special teams. An exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, he hurt an ankle in Week 13 and finished the regular season on injured reserve.

The Star’s Herbie Teope contributed to this report.