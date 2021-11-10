KC Chiefs’ Chris Jones among 5 players not practicing Wednesday, coach Andy Reid says

The Chiefs were missing five players for Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday night’s game in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said tackle Mike Remmers (knee), tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (ankle), defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel will not get in on-field work.

Jones and O’Daniel were excused for personal reasons, Reid said.

Remmers has missed two straight games since hurting his knee in practice ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants. Niang suffered the injury to his ribs in the first half of Sunday’s Packers game. He was replaced for the rest of that game, which the Chiefs won 13-7, by veteran Andrew Wylie.

The right side of the Chiefs’ offensive line could soon get a boost, however. The Chiefs on Tuesday designated veteran lineman Kyle Long as “return to practice” from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Long suffered a lower-leg injury during a June offseason team workout and missed all of training camp.

By designating Long, who can play both guard and tackle, as return to practice, the Chiefs have a 21-day window in which to decide whether to activate him to their 53-player active roster.

“I think it’s just important right now that he kind of gets back in the swing and just gets a few opportunities to move around a little bit doing football,” Reid said. “That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

The Chiefs were to release their official daily injury report later Wednesday afternoon.