KC-area natives Finnegan, Jeffrey help LSU gymnastics win first NCAA title

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kansas City has gymnastics athletes in the NCAA championships every year and 2024 adds another year to the list.

Warrensburg High alum Alexis Jeffrey and Summit Christian alum Aleah Finnegan helped LSU win their first NCAA gymnastics championship on Saturday.

Finnegan went last in the LSU’s final rotation on the balance beam. Her routine of a 9.9500 put the Tigers over the top.

“We’ve all worked so hard this entire season and I looked at them before I went,” Finnegan said on the broadcast after LSU received the trophy. “We wanted this so bad. I wanted it for them and that routine was for every single one of them and everyone in this room.”

Finnegan, a junior, also posted a 9.9125 on her floor routine and a 9.8375 on vault on Saturday. Jeffrey, also a junior, scored a 9.9000 on uneven bars on Saturday.

Jeffrey primarily competed on bars and balance beam throughout the season.

Finnegan was one of two Tigers to also win an individual title.

She won her first individual national title in floor on Thursday during the semifinals with a 9.9625 to win the program’s fourth floor routine title. Finnegan made further history as she and her sister Sarah became the first sibling duo to own national titles in program history.

Sarah is a two-time NCAA bars champion with titles in 2017 and 2019.

Finnegan is also a seven-time All-American and will represent the Philippines at the 2024 Olympics in Paris in July.

Another KC-area native, Leanne Wong, helped the Florida Gators finish fourth at the national championships.

Wong, a Blue Valley High grad, shared the uneven bars individual championship with Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis on Thursday night and tied for second for the all around title and for the vault title.

Wong finished last in all around for the Gators on Saturday but led them with a 9.9500 on bars and floor. She is now a 22-time All-American and looks to prepare for the U.S. Olympic trials that begin on June 28.

Wong is already a two-time world champion with Team USA.

Florida also has St. Thomas Aquinas alum and freshman Gabby Disidore who competed on uneven bars throughout the season but did not compete in the postseason.

All of these gymnasts trained at GAGE (Great American Gymnastics Express) Gymnastics, a gymnastics academy in Blue Springs that has produced several Olympic medallists and world champions.

