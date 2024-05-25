KC-area HS softball, baseball teams bring home Kansas state titles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a reputation for producing quality baseball and softball players on both sides of the state line, and high school programs continued that legacy this weekend.

In softball, Olathe Northwest won their first state title since 2017 (fourth overall) with a 10-4 win over Campus out of Haysville to win the 6A state championship on Friday. Three Ravens hit home runs including Kendall Yarnell, a UCF commit who broke the KSHSAA state record for career home runs this season. Northwest ended the season with a 23-4 record.

Yarnell and Val Galligan’s performances were among the most remarkable as they won a softball state championship in Lawrence after competing in the track and field state championships in Wichita that morning.

Galligan won titles in shot put and javelin (where she is a three-time state champion) while Yarnell finished third in shot put.

Olathe South took fourth place in 6A, losing to Washburn Rural out of Topeka 6-4 in the third-place game.

In 5A softball, St. Thomas Aquinas was the runner-up, losing to Bishop Carroll 12-2 in the state championship and ending the season with a 25-5 record.

Aquinas defeated Spring Hill 5-4 in the semifinals and Spring Hill came out of the tournament in third place with a 3-2 win over Maize South to win the third-place game.

In baseball, Olathe South beat two-time defending 6A champs Blue Valley West 10-2 for their first state championship since 1994. The emotional win marks the end of an era for South baseball as head coach Josh Perkins retires from his perch to become an assistant football coach in the fall.

Perkins’ father, Don, won the program’s first two state titles in 1986 and ’94 before his son took over.

The Falcons fought their way out of being the 14-seed in the East Regional to win a state title and end the season with a 16-13 record.

South defeated Lawrence Free State to get there, who beat Shawnee Mission East 7-1 to win third place.

St. Thomas Aquinas used a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to beat Spring Hill 6-4 and win the 5A state championship, their first since 2016 and fourth overall.

The Saints end their season at 23-7.

