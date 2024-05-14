KC-area high school golfers score big at Missouri’s MSHSAA state championships

A few boys high school golfers from around the Kansas City area put up some pretty impressive scores at this week’s Missouri state championships.

And, powered by a gold-silver finish in the individual competition, one team even repeated as a state titlist.

Here are a few highlights from MSHSAA rounds that concluded Tuesday at sites across the Show Me State.

Summit Christian packs 1-2 punch

Paced by eventual individual champion Peyton Smith, who fired a two-day total of 3-under 141 (71-70), Summit Christian Academy of Lee’s Summit on Tuesday repeated as Class 3 team champion.

Smith edged Eagles teammate Ben Wheeler by a stroke for the individual title. Their commanding 1-2 finish comes on the heels of Summit Christian’s repeat district championship.

SCA beat team runner-up Eldon by 15 strokes, 590 to 605, with Priory placing third.

MU-bound Bubba edges Mickelson

Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson played to a silver-medal showing in the Class 5 competition at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield.

Mickelson fired a pair of 69s for a 6-under two-day total of 138, a single stroke behind this year’s Class 5 titlist, Missouri Tigers-bound Bubba Chapman of Chaminade.

Final results, Caden 2nd place, Brevan tied for 20th. Congratulations to both on a great state effort! Looking forward to next year already! Let’s go Eagles! Braden out. pic.twitter.com/f7bMOEnX6A — (@LNEagleGolf) May 14, 2024

Rockhurst was the highest-placing Class 5 team from the KC metro, taking fourth.

Chaminade was the team champion.

Here are more results from this week’s action:

Missouri boys state golf championships

CLASS 5

Monday-Tuesday, in New Bloomfield; at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, par 72

Team scores: 1. Chaminade, 292-295—587; 2. Marquette, 289-299—588; 3. Ozark, 299-300—599; 4. Rockhurst, 306-294—600; 5. Nixa, 297-306—603; 6. Jackson, 311-294—605; 7. Lafayette (Wildwood), 306-302—608; 8. Francis Howell, 300-319—619; 9. Park Hill South, 316-313—629.

Medalists: 1. Chapman, Chaminade, 69-68—137; 2. Mickelson, Liberty North, 69-69—138; T3. Shuert, Marquette, 66-74—140; T3. Satterlee, Joplin, 69-71—140; T5. Hendrix, Christian Brothers College, 71-70—141; T5. Packingham, Liberty (Wentzville), 72-69—141; T5. Zipfel, St. Louis University High, 70-71—141; T8. Vilela, St. Louis University High, 72-70—142; T8. Mazzola, Marquette, 69-73—142; T10. Schnieders, Helias Catholic, 70-73—143; T10. Ewing, Chaminade, 71-72—143; T12. Franklin, Ozark, 73-71—144; T12. Buerke, Springfield Glendale, 72-72—144; T12. Naugle, Nixa, 70-74—144; 15. Hogan, Rockhurst, 76-69—145.

CLASS 4

Monday-Tuesday, in Cape Girardeau; at Dalhousie Golf Club, par 72

Team scores: 1. Poplar Bluff, 295-300—595; 2. Rolla, 313-308—621; 3. Carl Junction, 322-324—646; 4. West Plains, 328-330—658; 5. Ft. Zumwalt South, 328-335—664; 6. Parkway West, 327-337—664; 7. Webb City, 345-333—678; 8. Ladue Horton Watkins, 340-343—683; 9. Smithville, 347-347—694; 10. Farmington, 339-361—700; 11. Kearney, 340-363—703.

Medalists: 1. Thomas, Hannibal, 71-72—143; 2. Lan. Barks, Poplar Bluff, 71-73—144; 3. Jordan, Rolla, 71-74—145; 4. Law. Barks, Poplar Bluff, 75-72—147; 5. Rao, Rockwood Summit, 76-73—149; T6. Bristow II, Branson, 79-72—151; T6. Forth, Webb City, 74-77—151; T6. Spencer, Carl Junction, 75-76—151; T9. Luke, Poplar Bluff, 74-78—152; T9. Thomas, Poplar Bluff, 75-77—152; 11. Kruse III, Westminster Christian Academy, 73-80—153; 12. Mesplay, Ft. Zumwalt South, 76-78—154; 13. Jordan, Rolla, 78-77—155; 14. Presley, Branson, 78-78—156; T15. Kandula, Parkway West, 77-80—157; T15. Stevenson, West Plains, 80-77—157. Top area finisher: T17. Schmidt, Excelsior Springs, 76-82—158.

CLASS 3

Monday-Tuesday, in Springfield; at Rivercut Golf Course, par 72

Team scores: 1. Summit Christian Academy, 295-295—590; 2. Eldon, 306-299—605; 3. Priory, 301-313—614; 4. Logan-Rogersville, 309-309—618; 5. Dexter, 317-313—630; 6. Barstow, 318-315—633; 7. Blair Oaks, 329-324—653; 8. St. Charles West, 332-330—662; 9. Potosi, 346-343—689.

Medalists: 1. Smith, Summit Christian, 71-70—141; 2. Wheeler, Summit Christian, 69-73—142; T3. Boyd, California, 74-69—143; T3. Nesselrodt, Dexter, 73-70—143; T5. Hull, Eldon, 71-74—145; T5. McIntosh, Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 75-70—145; T5. Toalson, Eldon, 73-72—145; 8. Trout, Chillicothe, 73-73—146; 9. McNeive, Barstow, 76-71—147; 10. T. Johnston, Bishop LeBlond, 72-76—148; T11. Davis, Logan-Rogersville, 76-74—150; T11. P. Johnston, Bishop LeBlond, 78-72—150; T11. Ritter, Macon, 77-73—150; T14. Aitkens, Summit Christian, 77-74—151; T14. Bailey, Monett, 74-77—151; T14. Farley, Priory, 72-79—151.

CLASS 2

Monday-Tuesday, in Smithville; at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex (Posse Course), par 72

Team scores: 1. Cole Camp, 349-328—677; 2. Willow Springs, 341-339—680; 3. Palmyra, 333-355—688; T4. Hermann, 341-354—695; T4. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 341-354—695; 6. Centralia, 359-339—698; 7. St. Michael the Archangel, 365-348—713; 8. Strafford, 387-352—739; 9. West County, 399-394—793.

Medalists: 1. Lindahl, Hermann, 76-73—149; 2. Jessen, East Buchanan, 80-77—157; 3. Mauzy III, Elsberry, 81-78—159; 4. Bennett, Centralia, 83-81—164; 5. Leslie, Willow Springs, 81-84—165; T6. Godwin, Cole Camp, 87-79—166; T6. Janes, Palmyra, 80-86—166; T8. LeGrand, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 82-85—167; T8. Owens, South Shelby, 87-80—167; 10. Kroeger, Palmyra, 81-87—168; 11. Bright, Cole Camp, 91-78—169; T12. Altermatt, Willow Springs, 85-85—170; T12. Barnthouse, St. Michael the Archangel, 91-79—170; T12. Gilmore, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 86-84—170; T12. Heischmidt, Duchesne, 86-84—170; T12. Oelrichs, Cole Camp, 86-84—170.

CLASS 1

Monday-Tuesday, in Joplin; at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, par 72

Team scores: 1. Salisbury, 336-334—670; 2. St. Vincent, 338-343—681; 3. Lockwood, 346-348—694; 4. Ash Grove, 350-349—699; 5. Rock Port, 364-353—717; 6. Maysville, 361-364—725; 7. Van-Far, 371-379—750; 8. Eugene, 379-378—757.

Medalists: 1. Strattman, St. Vincent, 72-74—146; 2. Maasen, Linn, 76-77—153; T3. Biggerstaff, Canton, 76-80—156; T3. Jenkins, Sacred Heart, 75-81—156; T5. Cossins, Lockwood, 82-76—158; T5. Gordon, Salisbury, 79-79—158; T5. Verbovshchuk, Green Ridge, 74-84—158; T8. Bird, Gallatin, 77-82—159; T8. McDaris, Hartville, 81-78—159; 10 Cook, Rock Port, 83-77—160; 11. Decker, College Heights Christian, 78-83—161; T12. Hughes, Hartville, 81-81—162; T12. Long, Ash Grove, 80-82—162; T12. O’Dell, Marceline, 79-83—162; 15. Rust, Ash Grove, 80-83—163.