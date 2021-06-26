KC area gymnasts Eaker and Wong are both in top 10 after first day of Olympic Trials

The bar was raised once again on the first night of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in St. Louis, and Kansas City area gymnasts Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong found themselves in the top ten Friday night. But with only four all-around spots and one individual spot left for Tokyo, top-ten finishes won’t be enough.

Eaker, who sits in third for beam, ended Friday in seventh place overall with 55.565 points, which is within striking distance of the top four if she has a strong day two. At 14.400, she’s not even half a point behind second-place Sunisa Lee’s 14.733 on beam, and less than a point behind Simone Biles’ 15.133 beam score for first.

It’s no secret that Eaker’s been in the running for an individual spot for her beam routine, but the Grain Valley High graduate said last week her goal is to still have strong performances all-around, which she certainly proved on Friday. Besides her third-place beam performance, she was also tied for sixth in the floor event.

“There’s definitely some things that could have been better, but for an overall day 1, I was pretty pleased with what I did tonight,” Eaker said. “(I’m) just looking forward to perfecting during tomorrow’s practice and getting back in there for day 2.”

Biles was solidly in the lead after day 1 with 60.565 points, with Lee behind her in second with 57.666. Only six scores over 15 points were awarded throughout the night, and three of them belonged to Biles. If Biles and Lee stay in the top two spots through day 2, they’ll secure their spots for Tokyo. The other two spots will be picked by the U.S. Gymnastics committee.

“It’s already such a great achievement to be here at this competition at all, because we are the top 18 athletes,” Eaker said. “It’s just such an honor to be competing with these girls.”

After a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Wong did not end her first day as strong as she would have wished. She struggled on the beam, scoring 11.500, which left her in 16th place for the event. The Blue Valley High graduate ended the night on a strong note with her signature floor routine, earning a 13.933 for fourth place in the event.

She sits at No. 10 overall with 53.799 points. Wong, who said she was disappointed after her beam performance, is ready to come back refocused for day 2.

“Well, whatever happened is in the past, so (I) can’t really change that anymore, but all I can do is just change what I do on the next day,” Wong said. “So I’m just going to use tomorrow to improve as much as I can to build up my confidence again for Sunday.”

Of the 18 gymnasts competing this weekend, only four women will get an all-around spot on Team USA. One of two individual event spots is waiting to be filled, as well, with Jade Carey filling the other. The second day of trials will resume on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC Sports.