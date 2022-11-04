KBM reveals part of driver lineup for 2023

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Kyle Busch Motorsports will move from Toyota to Chevrolet next season and have Chase Purdy and Jack Wood among its drivers.

Purdy will drive the No. 4 full-time next season for the organization. Wood will be the anchor driver for the No. 51, sharing that ride with Busch and other Cup and Xfinity drivers, Busch said in Friday’s announcement at Phoenix Raceway. Wood will drive a minimum 10 races in that truck next year.

“Having the opportunity to drive for someone like Kyle … is a huge opportunity,” Purdy said. “With that comes pressure. I think the famous term is pressure is a privilege. I’m excited about it. I think he’s going to be a great resource for me to have.”

Purdy, who turns 23 next week, has made 51 career Truck starts, scoring five top-10 finishes. This is his second full season in the series.

Wood, who is 22 years old, has made 34 career Truck starts and has one top-10 finish. This is his first full season in the series.

Said Wood: “I don’t think I could be more excited. Growing up, my late model was 18 because of Kyle. This is more than a dream come true for me.”

The move is being made with Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet next season in Cup.

Busch said his organization will be led by Danny Stockman. Busch said he plans to run five races, as allowed by NASCAR rules, but has yet to determine those events. The announcement of the team’s crew chiefs will be made later.

Also Friday, Rev Racing announced it will form a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports and have an entry in the Truck Series next year. Nick Sanchez will drive the No. 2 Truck with sponsorship from Gainbridge.

“We are excited about that chance to work more closely with Rev Racing,” Busch said.

98 wins.

7 Owner Championships.

2 Driver Championships.

1 more shot at it.

Thank you, @ToyotaRacing. 🤝#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/fX5hrHOUOv — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) November 4, 2022

