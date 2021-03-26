KBM at Bristol: Nemechek on baby watch, Bell ready to fill in

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell is on standby for John Hunter Nemechek in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this weekend on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track if the full-time driver of the No. 4 Toyota needs to leave for his baby’s arrival.

RELATED: Complete schedule for Bristol dirt weekend

With @JHNemechek on Baby Watch, we‘ve tapped @CBellRacing if needed to hop into the @Mobil1 Tundra this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EbSkza4nud — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) March 26, 2021

Nemechek is in his first season with KBM. He’s already locked into the 2021 playoffs thanks to a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

If he does fill in for Saturday’s main event — the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — Bell would become the 10th Cup Series driver entered. Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Mike Marlar and Stewart Friesen are also pulling double duty this weekend.

Bell is the 2017 Truck Series champion, the 2015 Eldora Speedway truck winner and a three-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner.