Kazakhstan Holds National Day of Mourning After More Than 40 Miners Killed in Fire

Kazakhstan held a national day of mourning on Sunday, October 29, after 45 people died in a fire at a mine in Karaganda on October 28.

This footage, filmed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, shows family members of those killed in the fire, gathered at the Kostenko coal mine on Sunday.

“As of 8 pm, the bodies of 45 miners were found," Kazakhstan’s emergency services said on Telegram. “the search for 1 miner continues."

According to news reports about 252 people were underground at the mine when the fire erupted.

In a statement, operating company ArcelorMittal said it had signed a “preliminary agreement” that would transfer ownership of the mine to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful