Kaz Grala not returning to Sam Hunt Racing's Xfinity program in 2024

Sam Hunt Racing will undergo a driver change after announcing Monday that Kaz Grala will not return to the organization in 2024.

Grala, 24, started all 33 races in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra. This season was his first as a full-time Xfinity Series driver after making 44 starts between 2018-22.

Grala matched his career-best mark with two top-five finishes. He set a personal best with nine top 10s and an average finish of 19.1. He ended the season 17th in the Xfinity Series standings.

Sam Hunt Racing, which made its debut with one start in 2019, expanded to two full-time entries for the first time this season. Grala was the driver of the No. 26 Toyota.

The No. 24 utilized a rotating lineup featuring Connor Mosack, Tyler Reddick, Sage Karam, Parker Chase and Corey Heim.

Sam Hunt Racing's best statistical performance took place at Road America. Karam finished fourth while Grala finished seventh.