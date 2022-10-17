Kayvon Thibodeaux's best plays vs. Ravens Week 6

The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The idea that rookie Bailey Zappe could supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots' starting quarterback was preposterous in the aftermath of his first career victory. It still feels far-fetched following a second productive outing by Zappe during New England's 38-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Zappe spread the ball to seven different receivers, tossed two touchdown passes and finished with 309 passing yards against the Browns.