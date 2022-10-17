Kayvon Thibodeaux's best plays vs. Ravens Week 6
Watch the best plays by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. the Baltimore Ravens from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux vs. the Baltimore Ravens from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Broncos activated rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and safety Justin Simmons from injured reserve Monday, the team announced. They also elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football. Dulcich and Ojemudia went on injured reserve ahead of the [more]
Four NFL teams have a bye in Week 7 of the 2022 season. Here's who they are and when the rest of the league will be on the bye.
He showed some flashes during training camp and preseason.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The idea that rookie Bailey Zappe could supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots' starting quarterback was preposterous in the aftermath of his first career victory. It still feels far-fetched following a second productive outing by Zappe during New England's 38-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Zappe spread the ball to seven different receivers, tossed two touchdown passes and finished with 309 passing yards against the Browns.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Mike Remmers is staying on the Jets' 53
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
After an ugly loss to the Steelers, head coach Todd Bowles hinted that some players need to stop basking in past success. It's hard not to think he was talking to the offense, even if not Brady himself.
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
The Bills quarterback made this young fan’s day after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Kevin Dotson got a taste of the worst of Steelers' fans on Twitter.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.