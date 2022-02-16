Kayvon Thibodeaux on why he won’t compare himself to Aidan Hutchinson

Yahoo Sports’ NFL Draft Expert Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with the former Oregon pass rusher who many believe will be the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Thibodeaux goes through his progress in his pre-draft workout plan, and believes has become a new player and man since the end of the college football season. Kayvon believes where ever he goes in the draft, he will be able to change the culture, and help turn the franchise around.

Video Transcript

ERIC EDHOLM: Well, we are pleased to be joined by Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux here on Yahoo Sports. And now your life is focused on getting ready for the NFL draft. And the next stop on the trip is the NFL combine. You've got a pro day after that, plus any other workouts that may come up along the way. What are your specific goals in your pre-draft training? Tell us where you're at, what you're kind of focused on, and where you've maybe seen some gains already, or you've seen some improvement.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: I mean, just I've already seen improvement all across the board. I'm bigger, stronger, faster, smarter. I've learned how to direct the message and give the message that I want, right? Because a lot of things to do with the media, it's about the narrative and when it's being said. So just me being able to kind of control the message and the narrative that I'm putting out there myself, and me being able to articulate who I actually am, I think I've really grown in that space. And then talking to GM's, talking to coaches, you know, I'm watching film, I'm really sharpening my game all the way around. So you know, the person you knew yesterday has expired, and I'm a new man.

ERIC EDHOLM: Well, I hope we get to see a brand new version of you at the combine. Are you going to do all the workouts? Do you have some specific goals in mind that you'd be willing to share with us, as far as--

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: Um, I don't want to-- I don't want to proclaim anything. So I don't want to put any goals out. But I am set to do all the workouts.

ERIC EDHOLM: Great. And you will meet up there with Aidan Hutchinson and the rest of a very good pass rush group. Have you gotten to know Aidan at all? Have you guys talked?

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: Yeah, you know, I watched his game. He's a great athlete, great player. Great kid, obviously-- or a great man. I'm not going to call him a kid. But he's a great man obviously. And, you know, I'm excited to just see-- just to really talk to him, chop it up, just about you different pass rush-- you know, everything, just pass rush as a whole.

ERIC EDHOLM: Is there going to be a rivalry, you think, between-- obviously, both guys, you know, you want to go as high as possible-- do you think you'll have sort of a friendly little wager or something on who gets picked first in the draft?

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: See, and that's the media aspect, and that's what I feel like they've been wanting, right? And that's--

ERIC EDHOLM: I did say friendly.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: --the crazy part about it. And that's the crazy part about it, because it seems like media has been driving this me and Aidan Hutchinson, me and Aidan Hutchinson. But there's no competition, right? Because he's fighting to be the best version of himself, and I'm fighting to be the best version of myself, and we're two completely different players.

ERIC EDHOLM: Yeah.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: Right? So we wouldn't even fit in the same system. But with media, you've got to have people-- you've got to have people to watch it and to click. So it's hats off to him, if he does get the draft-- wherever he gets drafted, I know he'll excel, same with me. And he probably feels the same way. So it's just going to be great to see how we can help each other and kind of motivate each other to be better.

ERIC EDHOLM: If you could kind of state your case for why you deserve to be either the top pass rusher drafted or possibly the number one pick in the draft, if a team asked you straight up, hey, why should we use our high draft selection on you, what's your message going to be? What are the key things that you want to make sure they know about you?

KAYVON THIBODEAUX: I feel like it's about culture, right? And me, I'm a guy who's big on culture. So you're not just getting a guy who's going to give you all that he has in my prospective position. But I'm also going to bring guys with me, as far as the culture. And I'm a man-- I'm a leader of man, you know. So I like to be held to a certain standard. And I'm going to hold the guys around me to a certain standard. And with that, we're going to create a great culture and a bigger collective to help us go win games.