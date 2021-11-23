Kayvon Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley III named finalists for major year-end awards

By all accounts, it’s been a tough past week for the Oregon Ducks and their football team. However, a much-needed piece of positive news came out on Tuesday.

Defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley are both finalists for year-end awards. Thibodeaux is one of four finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, while McKinley was announced as one of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. Thibodeaux is now the first Bednarik Award finalist in program history.

The Thorpe Award goes to the top defensive back in the nation. McKinley is the second Thorpe Award finalist in program history, joining Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (2015).

The winners of both awards will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9 on ESPN.

