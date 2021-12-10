Kayvon Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley III named to Walter Camp All-American first-team

Neither Kayvon Thibodeaux nor Verone McKinley III were able to take home the ultimate hardware that they were up for at the College Football Awards on Thursday night, but they were given a big honor before all was said and done.

Both Oregon players were named to the Walter Camp All-American first team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The Ducks are one of five teams with multiple first-team selections, joining Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Pittsburgh.

Thibodeaux and McKinley are the 9th and 10th Oregon players to be named to the Walter Camp first-team, and the first defensive players in Eugene since CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu was honored in 2014.

Thibodeaux was up for multiple awards on Thursday night, including the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, and the Chuck Bednarik Award. Similarly for McKinley, the defensive back was up for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Thibodeaux has already announced his intentions to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-5 pick. He will not play in the Alamo Bowl later this month when Oregon faces Oklahoma. McKinley is expected to return to the Ducks next season under a new coaching staff.

