Kayvon Thibodeaux on the verge of his first NFL playoff game: 'I'm just happy, I'm excited' | Giants News Conference

In this Giants news conference, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is ready for his NFL playoffs debut, "I'm just happy, I'm excited, I feel like all the work we've been putting in this season is culminating with this moment, we just gotta go seize this opportunity." Facing a familiar opponent in the Vikings, Thibodeaux added, "when you get to see a team twice, you watch the film, you know what's gonna come. Now it's about who's going to play the full 60 minutes and lay it on the line."