It’s Kayvon Thibodeaux time: Gus Cumberlander out for season with injury

This week's Oregon football depth chart included a big move at defensive end. Gus Cumberlander is officially out due to a knee injury suffered against California. Cumberlander will miss the remainder of the season, according to Coach Mario Cristobal. True freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux is being called into the starting role.

Thibodeaux is coming off his best performance yet as a Duck, which earned him Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the week honors. Against Cal, he provided major highlights, recording his first sack and finishing the game with two. Currently, Thibodeaux has totaled nine tackles including six solo tackles.

"I was so excited, my blood was going I felt like a shark when there's blood in the water," Thibodeaux said after the win over Cal. "I mean it was unbelievable."

It's time for the 6-foot-5, 242-pound defensive end to unleash his ability. He's an elite pass rusher with explosiveness, scary speed and agility that creates major chaos. Cristobal named Thibodeaux a "game changer" from the moment he committed to the Ducks. ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class set a goal of 10 sacks every season. Thibodeaux has played in all five games this season and has seen his role increase each week. Now, he will see a significant jump in playing time.

"We all know the type of player he can be, we're really happy for him," Cristobal said after the Cal game. "He's been wanting to explode like that for a while, so it was great to see him do that tonight."

The Ducks' (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) will host Colorado (3-2, 1-1) at this Friday (10/11) 7 p.m. in Autzen Stadium.

