Kayvon Thibodeaux can’t wait for the pads to go on at practice

The New York Giants landed two of the best overall prospects in the 2022 NFL draft with their pair of top-10 picks, and one of them can’t wait for full-pad practices.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, is excited for the chance to show off his arsenal of pass-rushing moves in a more realistic training camp scenario, per John Fennelly of Giants Wire:

“I’m very excited. There are a lot of things as a pass rusher, as a defensive guy, you aren’t able to do without pads. The offense has the baggy jerseys you can just pull on them. Now it’ll be more of a fair game. I’ll be able to use all the moves I’ve been working on.”

Thibodeaux was a dominant force at Oregon, though he was slowed by injury for much of last season. At full strength, Thibodeaux should give the Giants the impact player off the edge that they’ve desperately needed for the last few years.

