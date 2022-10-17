Kayvon Thibodeaux can’t contain emotions after game-winning strip-sack

Even dating back to last season at Oregon, you could tell Kayvon Thibodeaux was frustrated that he couldn’t have the impact on his team that he wanted, due to not being at full strength.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft dealt another setback in the preseason, when he suffered a knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Well, he sure looked like he was back to full strength Sunday, when he sealed a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens with a strip-sack of Lamar Jackson.

After the game, Thibodeaux couldn’t contain his emotions after making such a clutch play to give his team the win:

KT a real one. Play of the game and then the emotion afterwards. This has to get Giants fans going. @gmfb pic.twitter.com/U2yC7D5EhB — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 16, 2022

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and clearly, Thibodeaux is living up to the hype as a big-time player in the Big Apple.

