Kayvon Thibodeaux ruled out after knee injury against Cincinnati

New York Giants fans are holding their collective breath Sunday night, as one of their first-round draft picks, pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, suffered a right knee injury in New York’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thibodeaux stayed down on the field after a cut block, and initially waved off attention. He was then taken into the medical tent for evaluation.

The injury occurred on this play, with Thibodeaux coming into the backfield after rushing from the right edge of the offense. You’ll see the blocker come across the formation, and execute the block on Thibodeaux’s lower body:

Here is another angle of the block:

As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thibodeaux initially waved off the medical cart, but then went into the tent for evaluation. Thibodeaux was then quickly ruled out by the team:

After being ruled out, Thibodeaux returned to the sidelines, and appeared in good spirits:

Perhaps this is a sign that Thibodeaux avoided injury, and was ruled out as a precautionary measure. Giants fans are hoping this is the case.

 

