Kayvon Thibodeaux set to visit Lions, Giants, Jets this week

With the NFL draft quickly approaching at the end of the month, one of the top edge rushers in the incoming rookie class is heading to several team facilities over the next few days.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux with the Lions, Giants, and Jets this week. His meeting with Detroit is scheduled for Tuesday, then will visit with the Giants on Thursday and Jets on Friday.

Thibodeaux also met with the Texans last week.

The edge rusher is expected to come off the board early in the first round. The Lions have the No. 2 overall pick while the Jets (No. 4 and No. 10) and Giants (No. 5 and No. 7) each have a pair of picks in the top 10. Houston holds No. 3 overall.

Last week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Thibodeaux is “pretty special on tape.”

Thibodeaux recorded 19.0 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in three years at Oregon.

