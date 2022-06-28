Kayvon Thibodeaux spent the offseason program working with trainers on the side because of a hip injury. But the Giants edge rusher said Monday that his hip is fully healed, and he will be ready to participate in training camp when the team’s rookies report July 19.

“I’m fully healthy. I’m doing fine,” Thibodeaux told NFL Network. “I’m back training, and I’ll be ready to go for training camp.”

The fifth overall choice had seven sacks in 10 games last season and finished his three seasons at Oregon with 19 sacks in 30 games. He also totaled 126 tackles, including 35.5 tackles for loss.

The Giants are counting on Thibodeaux helping them improve a pass rush that finished 22nd in the league in sacks last season with 34. He joins a defensive line that includes Jihad Ward, Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

“It’s been great learning from the guys,” Thibodeaux said. “One person can’t do every move, so it’s been understanding what I can do and what’s good for me and my game. Then it’s fine-tuning everything I have. . . . The biggest challenge (heading into my rookie season) is understanding I can’t control everything. I can only control what I can control. Even though I want to do as much as I can, I can only do the task at hand, my job.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux says his hip is fully healed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk