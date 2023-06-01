Kayvon Thibodeaux praises Giants GM Joe Schoen for a strong offseason

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to be a key cog in the team’s plans to return to the playoffs and beyond.

The second-year budding star is stoked about the upcoming season and approves of the roster additions and upgrades Giants general manager Joe Schoen made this offseason.

“We have a great GM,” Thibodeaux told reporters on Wednesday at the Giants’ OTA session.

“Since I’ve been here, I told myself I want to be something like a GM one day, so I started to look at the team’s needs and whatever the case is. I think he’s brought in the right pieces for us to continue to grow on the offensive side and defensive side. A lot of guys he did bring in that are here now are primed and they’re some great players, so I’m excited to get out there and start training camp.”

The Giants did not make any augmentations to the outside linebacker spots as they are still hanging their hat on the dynamic duo of Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

“I don’t know how much more money they were going to spend on edge rushers,” jokes Thibodeaux. “I’m excited.”

The Giants have Thibodeaux and Ojulari penciled in as their starters at the outside linebacker spots. They re-signed veterans Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines as backups and also have Tomon Fox, Elerson Smith and rookie free agent Habakkuk Baldonado on the depth chart.

Thibodeaux is looking forward to the new additions on the roster from front to back such as lineman A’Shawn Robinson, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Deonte Banks, the Giants’ first-round draft choice this year.

“They’re amazing,” he said. “Now we have depth. I’m excited. A lot of guys are here to work. There are no egos. There’s nobody that doesn’t want to get better. If you look out there, it looks like practice is still going on because there are a lot of guys still training with each other, helping each other out. That’s the culture we’re building.”

