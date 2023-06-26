Kayvon Thibodeaux pops up in Eugene with elite defensive recruits visiting Oregon

The Oregon Ducks had yet another big recruiting weekend to close out June, and while every week over the past month has featured top-rated players in the 2024 class, there were a handful of defensive players on campus this past weekend that classify as top Oregon targets.

Among them were 5-star DL Aydin Breland, 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons, 4-star DL Tionne Gray, and 4-star LB Kamar Mothudi, among others.

It may or may not have been a coincidence, but this is also the weekend that former Oregon Ducks superstar Kayvon Thibodeaux decided to head back to Eugene and check in with his alma mater. Thibodeaux ended up spending some time with a few of the recruits and helping Dan Lanning sell the program.

Feels like I’m going on a college visit, Eugene how you been ? — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) June 24, 2023

Dan Lanning pulling out the big guns for a huge official visit weekend! Via @tionne_gray https://t.co/hr00FC36xO pic.twitter.com/10LMAbozOZ — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) June 25, 2023

Whether or not Thibodeaux’s appearance on campus acted as a major factor for some of the recruits in town is yet to be seen, but it’s hard to imagine that his presence could hurt things. As the top-rated recruit in Oregon Ducks history, and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thibodeaux is a great example of a highly-rated prospect coming to Eugene and using everything that the program has to offer in order to develop his brand and become a superstar at the next level.

