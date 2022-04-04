Kayvon Thibodeaux plummets in latest USA TODAY 2022 NFL mock draft

Despite an impressive showing in the Oregon Ducks’ Pro Day last week, the draft stock for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux continues to drop.

After entering the 2021 season thought to be the favorite to end up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Thibodeaux has dropped in the mocks since the season after having an injury derail his final year with the Ducks.

Now, less than a month away from the draft, there are some mocks that have him falling lower than we ever expected. This latest mock draft from USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire has Thibodeaux dropping all the way down to the 10th pick of the draft, being taken by the New York Jets.

Related

Kayvon Thibodeaux welcomes all criticisms of his game ahead of NFL draft

In the same mock, it is Michigan’s DE Aidan Hutchinson who is taken with the No. 1 overall pick, supplanting Thibodeaux as the one-best defensive player in the draft.

Despite the drop in the projections, Thibodeaux doesn’t seem to be taking the doubt personally throughout this draft process.

“I’m gonna be honest, the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard is that I’m not the best player in this draft,” Thibodeaux said. “Other than that, I don’t really listen to anything else. That to me is is outrageous. Just, you know, with the film with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, you know, I have confidence in what I can do.”

The first day of the NFL draft is on April 28th, so we will have to wait until then to see where Thibodeaux ends up going to play at the next level.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List