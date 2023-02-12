Kayvon Thibodeaux offers his Super Bowl LVII prediction ahead of big game

It’s not often that you see current players in the NFL offering in-depth looks at other games taking place in the league, giving detailed breakdowns and analyses. It’s also not often that you see current players in the NFL pick their division rival — a team that beat them in the playoffs — to win the Super Bowl, usually with a good amount of spite weighing on the prediction.

Obviously, personalities like Kayvon Thibodeaux don’t come around often.

The former Oregon Ducks’ great and current New York Giants’ defender got a jump start on his media career this week, offering up his prediction for what is going to take place in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Cheifs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Spoiler alert, Thibodeaux picked the Eagles to win the whole thing on Sunday afternoon.

Anything can happen on Sunday, but @kayvont is rocking with the @Eagles 👀 See why in the Tale of the Tape with @Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OND03Z85ic — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2023

Thibodeaux’s reasoning was that Philadelphia’s running game was better, the passing game was better, and the defensive line was better, in his opinion. Thibodeaux also took the Eagles’ secondary over the Chiefs’ and reasoned that the coaching staff wasn’t going to play a major factor.

“It’s any given Sunday, so anything can happen,” Thibodeaux said. “But I’m going to take my chances with the Eagles.”

Whether you agree with him or not, it’s clear that Thibodeaux has a future with a microphone in his hands.

More!

Christian Gonzalez joins former Oregon Duck in latest College Sports Wire NFL Mock Draft 4.0 Will the Heisman Trophy land in the Pac-12 for a second-straight year in 2023? Oregon's Demetrice Martin named Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire