Kayvon Thibodeaux nearing double-digit sacks: It's only up from here

Kayvon Thibodeaux had a frustrating rookie season, failing to reach the sack total he had as a goal. The Giants edge rusher never revealed what the number was, but it was more than the four he ended up getting in 14 games.

Thibodeaux missed the first two games in 2022 with a strained hamstring and didn't have a sack his first three game appearances. He had one in Week 6 before going five consecutive games without one.

This season has gone much better.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2022 has 8.5 after getting three sacks against the Jets on Sunday.

With 1.5 more, he will become the first player to have double-digit sacks under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Matt Judon had 9.5 in 2019 when both were with the Ravens.

"Honestly, you know, it'd be a blessing, I guess," Thibodeaux said, via video from SNY. "Right now, I'm at 8.5 sacks, most sacks I've ever had in the NFL. It's only up from here. The bar keeps continuing to move, and I'm proud of it."

Leonard Williams had 11.5 sacks in 2020, the last Giants player to have a double-digit sack season. Dexter Lawrence had a team-leading 7.7 in 2022.