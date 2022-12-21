Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after monster game in Washington | Giants News Conference

In this Giants news conference, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux says "it definitely feels good" to be recognized as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a monster game against Washington. Thibodeaux: "that was a building moment for me. I had a great game but I feel like it's not real till you do it again." Despite his individual performance, he credited the rest of the defensive front with "playing great", which allowed him to make those game-changing plays. Looking ahead to this Saturday's game against Minnesota, Thibodeaux knows keeping dynamic Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in check, means putting pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins.