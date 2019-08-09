Kayvon Thibodeaux "might cry" in his first collegiate football game

237 days ago, Kayvon Thibodeaux shocked the world. ESPN's No. 1 high school recruit sat at a table surrounded by friends and family with the world watching and waiting on his decision to where he would play college football. A decision that would impact himself, the college he would attend, as well as the conference he would land in. He narrowed his decision to four schools; Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Oregon.

On that December 15, 2018 day, he chose the University of Oregon.

"It's all about opportunity," says Thibodeaux at Oregon media day. "I've realized that college is more of a pit stop on my mission, on my legacy, so I had to weigh in where I would have the best opportunity, the best people, the best leap for the future."

We have yet to see a snap of real-time collegiate football from Thibodeaux but the 6-foot-5, 242-pound defensive end has all the hype.

In the video above, we sat down with Thibodeaux at Oregon's media day last Friday (Aug. 2). He explains:

- Why Oregon was the right fit

- His goals for this upcoming season

- Where he can make the most impact on defense

- What he thinks his first college football Saturday and running out of the tunnel into iconic Autzen Stadium will be like.

"I might cry," Thibodeaux says. "I can imagine how it might be and I've been to a college game, but it's different when you're coming out of the tunnel."

Only 22 days until Oregon vs. Auburn.

