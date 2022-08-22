Kayvon Thibodeaux on his knee injury: All good news

The Giants are breathing a collective sigh of relief as edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux appears to have avoided major injury.

Thibodeaux left the stadium without assistance and without a limp Sunday night and said he was “all right,” via video from Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“I’m good. I’ll be back. All good news,” Thibodeaux said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Still, coach Brian Daboll said Thibodeaux will undergo more medical testing Monday.

Thibodeaux injured his right knee with 11:16 remaining until halftime on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The cart came out to take him to the training room, but the fifth overall pick waved it off and limped off the field and into the blue medical tent before heading into the training room.

He finished with one tackle.

