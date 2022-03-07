If Kayvon Thibodeaux is Jadeveon Clowney 2.0, is that a good or bad thing? | You Pod to Win the Game
Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm discuss Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Some have compared Thibodeaux to former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, who has had an uneven career. Charles & Eric talk about Thibodeaux's draft stock & how some teams may be concerned with arrogance or a possible lack of coachability.
