Kayvon Thibodeaux highlights list of 12 Oregon players given Pac-12 conference honors

As if there was any doubt.

Kayvon Thibodeaux highlights a group of Oregon Duck defensive players that were honored by the Pac-12 Conference with its all-conference selections.

Oregon’s super sophomore defensive end was just one of four Ducks to be named to the First Team All-Pac-12 squad. Nose tackle Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Noah Sewell and safety Verone McKinley III were all honored.

On offense, lineman TJ Bass was named to the First Team, and center Alex Forsyth was a second-teamer. Kicker Camden Lewis was also honored to the Second Team as a placekicker.

Oregon’s honorable mentions included defensive lineman Popo Aumave, quarterback Anthony Brown, running back Travis Dye, offensive lineman Ryan Walk, and defensive back Mykael Wright.

Despite missing a few games and playing with a bum ankle, Thibodeaux led the Ducks with seven sacks, which was also good for third in the conference. Sewell led the Ducks with 106 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and four sacks. Those 106 tackles tied him for second in the conference behind the 128 tackles from Oregon State’s 128 tackles.

Dorlus was the breakout star of the defense this season as he really stepped up his play when Thibodeaux. McKinley led the conference with six interceptions.

USC wide receiver Drake London was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was the Defensive Player of the Year. Kyle Willingham was the Coach of the Year.