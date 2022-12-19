Kayvon Thibodeaux gets strip-sack touchdown to give Giants a 7-3 lead

The Commanders have 81 yards. The Giants have 27.

Despite eight plays and two punts, the Giants have a 7-3 lead.

With Washington at its own 10-yard line, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had a strip sack of Taylor Heinicke. Thibodeaux recovered at the 1-yard line and took it into the end zone.

Thibodeaux already has seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble for a touchdown.

The Commanders got into Giants territory on their first two drives, punting after reaching the New York 34 and kicking a field goal after stalling at the 23.

Heinicke is 4-of-7 for 40 yards, and Brian Robinson has run for 54 yards on eight carries.

