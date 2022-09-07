Kayvon Thibodeaux explains why he walked off MCL sprain like a ‘G’

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was on the practice field Tuesday, but his participation was limited at best.

Thibodeaux took part in individual drills alongside fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, but they were non-contact. The duo basically went through the motions and appeared a long way off from returning.

Still, Thibodeaux, who is now several weeks removed from a sprained MCL, wouldn’t completely rule out a Week 1 return.

“I don’t know,” Thibodeaux said when asked if he’d play against the Tennessee Titans. “Right now, it’s day-to-day. It could really go either way. We’re just waiting to see where it is when the time comes.”

“Day-to-day” falls in line with what head coach Brian Daboll had said previously. Of course, Thibodeaux has been day-to-day for a couple weeks now.

“You’ve got to accept however we go,” Thibodeaux added. “We’re a team and Dabs is the person who harps on next play, next man up. So just giving in any way I can, realizing that if I am not able to play, if I’m there, then I have to be engaged and I have to help my team — contribute to the win.”

Thibodeaux also finally broke his silence on the block that injured him. He said he’s spoken with Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss and it’s all water under the bridge.

“I talked to him, and I’m not really worried about it, we’re moving forward trying to get better and make sure you play with good technique,” he said. “It’s football, it’s a 100 percent injury rate. You’ve got to just be ready to recover when your time comes and be ready to be smart in different situations.”

Oh, and about refusing the cart? Yeah, there was a reason for that, too.

“God is good,” Thibodeaux said. “When you believe and you walk through His faith — I sat there and was hurting for a minute, but He gave me the strength to get up and walk it off, so I wasn’t going to look crazy going off, I’ve got to go off like a ‘G.'”

