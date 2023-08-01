Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘excited for what’s to come’ in Year 2 with Giants

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) gestures to fans during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants made a huge splash in last season’s draft selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux out of the University of Oregon with the fifth overall pick.

Thibodeaux’s rookie season didn’t quite get off to the start he and the Giants had hoped for, though, as he suffered a sprained MCL during the preseason. The defensive end was forced out of action until Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

He made just one tackle in his NFL debut, but it was a sign of bigger things to come. Thibodeaux continued to get better as the year went on and ended up recording 49 tackles, four sacks, 13 QB hits, five passes defended, and a pair of forced fumbles over 14 games.

The 22-year-old performed well enough to finish fourth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Certainly an impressive feat after missing his first few games, but if you ask him, his play wasn't good enough.



“Any time you look at your younger self, you always see how you’ve evolved and matured,” Thibodeaux told reporters. “Every time you look back at a play, you feel like you could’ve ate a bit more. Last year’s film kind of disgusts me, I get a cringe feeling.”

With a bit of a chip on his shoulder, the pass rusher went to work this offseason. He averaged about three workouts a day with film study included, and now heading into his sophomore season, he has a completely different feel in camp.

“It’s amazing. I feel great, I’m healthy and I’m just excited to be back,” he said. “It definitely feels a bit different. I’m working on different things, just really understanding the game and kind of getting those gears going.

“I gave myself a platform to continue to grow and in the offseason, I put that work in, and now we’re here continuing sharpening iron. I’m excited to what’s to come as far as the growth of my game.”

Thibodeaux figures to remain a key piece in Wink Martindale’s defense this season. After setting such high expectations for himself during his inaugural campaign, he says this year he’s just focused on being the best player he can be.

“Last year I had so many goals and so many numbers and statistics on what I wanted to be,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m not really too fixated on numbers this year.

“I’m just fixated on really having an impact on every game and being available every game. I just want to be great and I want to help my team win. I want to be a guy who can make plays and make the plays when they count.”

Thibodeaux certainly sounds locked in and ready to make that Year 2 leap with Big Blue.