Kayvon Thibodeaux drops in 2022 NFL mock draft, according to Todd McShay

According to some NFL draft experts, Oregon Ducks’ superstar Kayvon Thibodeaux is no longer the top player in the league, and not even the best defensive end available in the 2022 NFL draft this year.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Todd McShay released his first official mock draft of the year, and he had Thibodeaux listed at No. 2, going to the Houston Texans. At No. 1, it isn’t a quarterback, as we expected, but rather Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. Here is McShay’s reasoning.

The debate between Hutchinson and Thibodeaux will continue over the four months of lead-up to the draft, and the Texans would be happy with whichever player the Lions don’t take here. Thibodeaux actually has the better skill set, but Hutchinson is just a consistent force on Michigan’s defense and plays with more fire. Thibodeaux had just one sack and one tackle for loss in a pair of ugly losses to Utah this season. But he is scheme versatile, rushes the passer with power and speed and can make plays in the backfield against the run. The Texans still need to replace J.J. Watt on the edge, and Thibodeaux can be a gamebreaker for them. It’d be the first time since 2000 that a pair of DE/OLB prospects went 1-2 in a draft (Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington).

Hutchinson was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this season, where he lost to Alabama QB Bryce Young. In a year where there are no QB options for the top overall pick in the draft, it seemed like a perfect opportunity for a player like Thibodeaux to grab that opportunity. Now he seems to have some real competition for the top spot.

List