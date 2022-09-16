Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, Kadarius Toney questionable for Giants

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux called himself “really confident” that he will play against the Panthers this weekend, but the Giants don’t share that feeling.

The team listed Thibodeaux as doubtful to play this weekend due to the knee injury that kept him out of their Week One victory over the Titans. Thibodeaux was also listed as doubtful before that game, so it seems likely that he’ll remain on the sideline again this weekend.

That’s set to be the case for Thibodeaux’s fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari as well. He missed last weekend and is listed as doubtful with a calf injury.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is listed as questionable after being added to the injury report on Thursday. He practiced on Friday, which may be a good sign that he’ll be available for more work than he saw in the opener.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder), cornerback Nick McCloudv (hamstring), and cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) have been ruled out.

