Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL draft; opts out of Alamo Bowl

Oregon DE @kayvont, regarded by many as a potential top-five pick, is declaring for the NFL draft, per sources. Thibodeaux also has decided to skip playing in the bowl game and start preparing for the NFL draft after his HC Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2021

The Ducks are scheduled to play in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners on December 29th.

Thibodeaux is expected to be among the top picks off of the board in the 2022 draft.

On any normal day, this would be a huge piece of news, but Monday has not been normal for fans of the Ducks. Early in the morning, Mario Cristobal announced that he would be leaving to take the head coaching job at the University of Miami. The following hours saw several high-profile recruits de-commit from the Ducks, as well as wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon being named the interim coach.

Now it’s been made official that Thibodeaux is leaving. This doesn’t come as a surprise, but it is closure on the situation.

