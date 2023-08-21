Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chase Cota lead Pro Ducks in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

The second week of preseason action in the NFL brought a lot of highlights for Oregon Duck fans to be excited about. Whether it was Kayvon Thibodeaux showing that he has a potential huge second-year breakout coming, or Chase Cota making a great case for earning a roster spot on the Detroit Lions, there were Pro Ducks all over the place this weekend.

We got a Royce Freeman sighting in Los Angeles, and the NFL debut for Noah Sewell. On top of that, Juwan Johnson continued to shine in New Orleans, while Pharaoh Brown developed a nice connection with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

Did you miss any of the action? We’ve got you covered. Here are the highlights you need to see from the Pro Ducks in the NFL:

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Chase Cota

Royce Freeman

Anthony Brown

Noah Sewell

Johnny Johnson III

Pharaoh Brown

Troy Dye

Christian Gonzalez

Juwan Johnson

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire