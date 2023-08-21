Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chase Cota lead Pro Ducks in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The second week of preseason action in the NFL brought a lot of highlights for Oregon Duck fans to be excited about. Whether it was Kayvon Thibodeaux showing that he has a potential huge second-year breakout coming, or Chase Cota making a great case for earning a roster spot on the Detroit Lions, there were Pro Ducks all over the place this weekend.

We got a Royce Freeman sighting in Los Angeles, and the NFL debut for Noah Sewell. On top of that, Juwan Johnson continued to shine in New Orleans, while Pharaoh Brown developed a nice connection with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

Did you miss any of the action? We’ve got you covered. Here are the highlights you need to see from the Pro Ducks in the NFL:

Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Year 2 leap for Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be special. pic.twitter.com/91XNSTwaQS — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) August 19, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Panthers get down to the red zone. Kayvon Thibodeaux three consecutive plays makes his impact and helps limit the Panthers to a field goal. Follow his path on all three plays. pic.twitter.com/ov5Cg9OHZl — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 20, 2023

Chase Cota

Chase Cota

Dan Campbell said the wide receivers room is wide open and if "you want a spot, go get it." He named guys like Dylan Drummond, Trinity Benson, and… Chase Cota ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Pr2wdHFvxV — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 17, 2023

Chase Cota

chase cota racked up 6 receptions, 69 yards and a TD in just 2 preseason games. he has great size at 6’4, 205, with a 37.5 inch vertical jump and a 40-time of 4.50 should make the roster.pic.twitter.com/HrWcjqgdMD — dope ™️ (@dopeisalive) August 20, 2023

Royce Freeman

Royce Freeman

Royce Freeman powers into the end zone 😤pic.twitter.com/hvnDOWogla — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 13, 2023

Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell

Interesting rep from #Bears Noah Sewell — his physicality shined on the line of scrimmage. The TE can't move him. He's got a ways to go as a zone-cover linebacker, but his violence & power in the ground game stands out. If he keeps this up, he may earn snaps at SAM. pic.twitter.com/yGyCTGA7yg — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 14, 2023

Pharaoh Brown

Love seeing stuff like this. Good ball from Anthony Richardson, good catch by Pharaoh Brown. #ForTheShoe #Coltspic.twitter.com/ChIddio7JM — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) August 17, 2023

Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson is a problem pic.twitter.com/BgKv6u4cnA — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) August 18, 2023

