Kayvon Thibodeaux calls himself Jadeveon Clowney 2.0

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been mentioned as a potential first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he sees himself as similar to the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Thibodeaux said at the Scouting Combine that he sees himself as similar to Jadeveon Clowney, who went to the Texans in the 2014 draft and has also spent time with the Seahawks, Titans and Browns.

“I’m like Jadeveon 2.0,” Thibodeaux said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Thibodeaux said Clowney “was great” but “didn’t have all the skills and tools as far as pass-rush skills and things like that.” On the other hand, Thibodeaux described himself as having “a lot of skills” and “the hunger to keep going.”

Thibodeaux isn’t lacking for confidence in his ability to make a big impact at the next level.

