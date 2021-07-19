Kayvon Thibodeaux on Bednarik Award watch list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a beast. We know. The 6'5", 249lb defensive end is one of the best players in the country, won the Morris Trophy last season, and is a projected top-pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2021 you will not find a shortage of award lists with Thibodeaux's name on them.

On Monday he added another one to the list when the Maxwell Club announced Thibodeaux was on the pre-season watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award. First presented in 1995, the Bednarik Award is given annually to college football's defensive player of the year.

This marks the second year in a row Thibodeaux has made the list.

The list keeps growing.



Kayvon Thibodeaux is on the preseason watch list for the @BednarikAward, given annually to college football's defensive player of the year.



More ➡️ https://t.co/1U788j4VBf#GoDucks x @kayvonT8 pic.twitter.com/V5Lzv6rCCF — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 19, 2021

The Bednarik Award is just one of many preseason lists that Thibodeaux has landed on. The others include:

Lott IMPACT Award watch list

Phil Steele Defensive Player of the Year

Walter Camp All-America first team

Pro Football Focus All-America first team

Phil Steele All-America first team

Athlon Sports All-America first team

Sporting News All-America first team

Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team

Athlon Sports All-Pac-12 first team

Thibodeaux played in seven games for the Ducks last season, totaling 38 tackles, three sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss. For his career, the star DE has 73 tackles (47 solo), 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The Ducks begin the 2021 campaign on September 4th at home against Fresno State.